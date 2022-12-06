Ejisu MCE commends GAMA team for showing strong commitment to tackling sanitation

Hon. Samuel Oduro Frimpong, MCE for Ejisu Municipal

06.12.2022 LISTEN

The Chief Executive of the Ejisu Municipality, Hon. Samuel Oduro Frimpong has lauded the hardworking team of the Greater Accra/Kumasi Metropolitan Assemblies-Sanitation and Water project who have been providing toilet facilities for some selected Assemblies in Accra and Kumasi.

GAMA/GKMA One House One Toilet project is an initiative of the Ministry of Water and Natural Resources funded by the World Bank.

According to the MCE who was speaking at the World Toilet Day program at Ejisu, GKMA has provided over 1,000 homes in the Ejisu Municipality with toilets under its sanitation project. He added that the team has also constructed 4,000 toilet facilities in eight Assemblies in the Greater Kumasi Area.

The MCE emphasized that issues of sanitation in the Ejisu Municipality and for that Ghana have been topical with alot of investment sunk into it.

He described the toilet project as a laudable policy that has been introduced at the right time to tackle sanitation head-on.

According to him, the project has significantly helped reduced open defecation in the beneficiary communities in the Ejisu municipality.

"I must admit that the introduction of the One House One Toilet facility concept has come at the most appropriate time.

"I am grateful to the Ministry and the Honorable Minster, Cecilia Abena Dapaah for extending the Sanitation and Water project to the Ashanti Region. The Ejisu Municipality is one of the most beneficiary areas that lead in the construction of household toilet facilities in the Ashanti region," Hon Frimpong emphasised.