BoG begins circulation of new GH₵1 coin from December 12

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced that a new GH₵1 coin will be in circulation from Monday, December 12.

The new coin is an upgrade of the existing One Ghana Cedi coin with new security features.

In a statement from the Central Bank, it has appealed to the public to accept the use of the new coin as it gradually moves away from the old One Ghana Cedi coin.

“The existing and the upgraded GH₵1 coins will co-circulate until the existing coin is gradually withdrawn. The Bank encourages the public to accept the coins and use them,” part of a release from the Bank of Ghana said on Tuesday, December 6.

The new coin is similar to the existing GH₵1 coin in shape, form, and images; the Coat of Arms in front and the Scale of Justice at the back.

The upgraded GH₵1 coin is bi-metallic with an outer gold and inner silver. The coin has a pronounced rough edge and incorporates a latent image, which appears in a rectangular form below the Scale of Justice at the back.

The latent image changes from a radiating star to a One Ghana cedi symbol sandwiched between two stars when tilted.