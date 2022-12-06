Father of 13 children adjudged overall best farmer in Ellembelle District

A 66-year-old farmer, Nana Minla Kwotwi VII from Asanda has been adjudged the overall district best farmer in Ellembelle District of the Western Region in the just-ended 38th National Farmers' Day celebrations.

Nana Minla Kwotwi VII who started farming at the age of 14, owns 86 acres of cocoa farm, 29 acres of rubber farm, 19 acres of oil palm farm, 2 acres of coconut farm, 2 acres of kola nut farm, 13 acres of maize farm, 13 acres of plantain, 13 acres of cassava, 3 acres of ginger farm, 4 acres of tomatoes farm, 8 acres of rice, 2 acres of pepper, 52 fowls, 9 sheep, 4 cattle and 13 workers.

He received one tricycle (Aboboya), one motorized sprayer, soap, cutlasses, a pair of wellington boot and a certificate.

He is married with 13 children.

He was commended by the organizers for donating 52 bags of cement to support developmental project in his hometown, Asanda.

The first runner-up position went to Mr. Moses Cudjoe of Bomoakpole who went home with one motorbike, one motorized sprayer, soap, a pair of wellington boots, cutlasses and a certificate.

He owns 50 acres of coconut farm, 30 acres of cocoa farm, 5 acres of swamp farm , 3 acres of oil palm farm, 2 acres of cassava farm, 2 acres of plantain, 3 acres of vegetable farm, 15 acres of rubber farm, 7 sheep and 6 local fowls.

The second runner-up went to Odikro Kwabena Owusu. He also went home with one motorbike, motorized sprayer, soaps, cutlasses, a pair of wellington boots and a certificate.

He owns 35 acres of cocoa farm, oil palm farm, 4 acres of maize farm, 2 acres of vegetable farm, 1.5 acres of plantain, 1.5 acres of cowpea, 1.5 acres of okro farm, 0.5 acre of yam farm and 60 local farms.

The best physical challenge farmer went to Unus Haruna Afful of Kamgbunli and best nursery practices went to the Assembly Woman of Menzezor, Mrs. Elizabeth Andoh.

Rev. James Ackah Attobrah was adjudged the best youth farmer in the District.

The best District cocoa farmer went to Mavis Buamah.

Other awardees were; Samuel Kwaw - Best Cocoa Farmer, Kwame Attobrah - Best Cocoa Agro Input Dealer, Ali Ibrahim - Best Rice Farmer, Alex Meniabe - Best Oil Palm Farmer, Sulleyman Kassim Wachiebe - Best Community Extension Agent, Jonas Kalari - Best Agric Officer, Comfort Yalley - Best Cassava Farmer, Mohammed Khealli - Best Poultry Farmer, Nadee Ibrahim - Best Plantain Farmer, Nkansah Moses - Best Agro Processor, Daniel Borden - Best Aguaculture Farmer, Arena Ehima - Best Backyard Farmer, Justice Mochiah - Best Vegetable Farmer, Fuseini Alhassan - Best Livestock Farmer, Francis Nyonra Miezah - Best Pig Farmer, Comfort Obeng - Best Woman Farmer.

Speaking to the newsmen after ceremony, Nana Minla Kwotwi VII, the District Overall Best Farmer gave thanks to the organizers for recognizing his efforts over the years in farming activities.

He bemoaned how galamsey activities have destroyed his farmland in the area.

He took the opportunity to urge the government to give powers to Chiefs to stop and punish galamseyers in the country.

Nana Minla Kwotwi VII who started farming activities at the age of 14, seized the opportunity to engage the youth to venture into farming and stop relying on government for white-collar jobs.

On his part, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, commended the farmers for sacrificing themselves to provide food for the country.

"I commend our hardworking farmers for their selfless efforts in providing food for people in the District and Ghana as a whole", he said.

He emphasized on the need to prioritise agriculture as one of the drivers of Ghana's economy.

He also motivated the youth in his constituency to venture into farming.

"I encourage more of my constituents, especially the youth to consider venturing into farming for wealth creation and the protection of food security," he stated.

The organizers took the opportunity to commend some private companies especially Nzema Manle Rural Bank for supporting this year's Farmer's Day with refrigerators.

The celebration was held under the theme, "Accelerating Agricultural Development through Value Addition."

The event was held at Menzezor on Friday.