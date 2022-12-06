GWCL to shut down booster station over works on its Kpong treatment plant

06.12.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has said it is improving on the water supply to most communities in the country.

Management said the company is using it limited internally generated funds/resources to procure New Pumps and other equipment to replace old, dilapidated, and faulty ones to improve on water supply.

The latest on the list is the Tema Booster Station where water from the Kpong Treatment is stored and further treated before distributing to the communities in that eastern part of Accra, the GWCL said.

On Wednesday, Engineers of the GWCL will install new equipment, including new heavy-duty pumps at the Tema Booster Station to replace the 40-year-old pumps.

These new pumps are expected to improve the volumes of water distributed in that enclave and to boost pressures.

“As a result, the Booster Station will be partly shut down for 48 hours from Wednesday 7th December 2022 and barring any technical and unforeseen circumstance, be completed on Friday 9th December 2022,” a statement issued on Tuesday December 6 said.

Areas envisaged to be affected include all communities in Tema, Industrial Area, Baatsonaa, Coca Cola, Kasapreko, Lashibi, Klagoon, Sakumono, Ashaiman, Adjei-Kojo, Borteyeman, Santoe, Trassaco, Afresco Estate, Manet Court, Regimanuel Estates, O'Reily senior High School, Airport Hills, Martey Tsuru and surrounding Communities.

“Management of GWCL has as a result rented, Water Tankers to supply water to essential Service providers like the hospitals and schools to forestall any eventuality. Consumers in the affected areas are encouraged to store some water while water is flowing now.

“The Management of GWCL wishes to inform the public know that arrangement has been made to ensure that Engineers working on the project will work around the clock, thus will not leave the project site until the work is fully completed and assures the public that, supply will resume immediately the mission is accomplished. Although the project is in the interest of our cherished customers, Management apologizes for the inconvenience this shutdown will cause the consuming public.”

-3news.com