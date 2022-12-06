Economic crisis: The worst is yet to come; there's no end in sight — Manasseh Azure

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Ghanaian investigative journalist

06.12.2022 LISTEN

Investigative journalist and editor-in-chief of the Fourth Estate portal, Manasseh Azure Awuni has bemoaned the increasing economic hardships in the country.

He claims that all indicators of the country's economy show no sign of hope for citizens.

In a post he shared on his Twitter handle, the journalist asserted that government cannot be trusted anymore to address the issue.

"It seems the worst is yet to come. There's no end in sight. And we can't trust what the government says. Depressing," his tweet reads.

His comment follows the worsening economic crisis that is making lives unbearable for the ordinary citizen as general commodity prices keep rising on the local market, a situation that has been attributed to the cedi’s frequent flop.

The country is also battling high debt, as the government, on Monday, December 5, officially launched a debt restructuring programme as one of its key measures for economic redemption.