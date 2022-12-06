Debt restructuring: 0% coupons on bonds in 2023 won’t be good for this country - Chamber of Corporate Trustees

06.12.2022 LISTEN

The Chamber of Corporate Trustees has raised concern about Ghana’s Debt Exchange Programme launched by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Monday, December 5.

Under the programme, the Minister on Sunday explained that domestic bondholders will be asked to exchange their instruments for new ones. Existing domestic bonds as of 1st December 2022 will be exchanged for a set of four new bonds maturing in 2027, 2029, 2032 and 2037.

The annual coupon on all of these new bonds will be set at 0% in 2023, 5% in 2024 and 10% from 2025 until maturity whilst coupon payments will be semi-annual.

Reacting to the arrangements in an interview with Joy FM on Tuesday, December 6, Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Corporate Trustees, Mr. Thomas Esso said it will come with dire consequences.

He argued, “It is a very difficult position government has taken that if we don't take this we can go to court.

“The coupons that were announced was zero coupons for 2023. We have close to 80% of the industry assets in government bonds.”

According to him, “the government should take a second look at this proposal again because it won't be good for this country.”

He further bemoaned the fact that his outfit was not consulted on the arrangement when government was putting together the Debt Exchange Programme.

Mr. Thomas Esso while admitting that there is the need for a collective effort to address the crisis facing Ghana added that it is important that government dialogues with stakeholders in all the processes to bring the country out of the mess.

“We were not consulted, we were just called into a meeting on Friday and we were told about this debt exchange programme.

“Our work and what we do have a lot of liquidity implications.

“We all understand the difficult situation Ghana is facing and we all want to dialogue to make sure the country can recover,” the Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Corporate Trustees said.