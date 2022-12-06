A 56-year-old farmer emerges Offinso North overall best farmer

Mr. Charles Meyaw, a 56-year-old farmer has been adjudged the overall best farmer in the Offinso North District.

Mr. Meyaw emerged overall winner out of four others at the 38th Farmers Day celebration held at Tanokwaem, a farming community in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti region.

He has 20 acres of cashew, 10 acres of coconut, 10 acres of plantain 15 acres of maize, 10 acres of cassava, 5 acres of pepper, 5 acres of tomatoes, 10 acres of yam, 20 acres of cocoa, 5 acres of cocoyam, 10 acres of citrus, 20 sheets, 25 Goats, 30 Guinea fowls, 100 local fowls and 20 ducks.

For his prize, he received a motorbike, two bags of fertilizer, six bottles of pesticides, six machetes, one knapsack sprayer, a pair of wellington boots and a certificate.

Mrs. Gifty Ewurama Farms, a 46 –year-old farmer from Sraneso was also adjudged the best crop farmer and Mr. Kwame Anaaba a 43-year-old farmer from Nkwankwa took the best livestock farmer award.

The Member of Parliament for the area and Deputy Local Government Minister, Hon. Augustine Collins Ntim used the occasion to pay tribute to the late District Chief Executive Hon. David Kwasi Asare.

According to the MP, Hon. Asare was the brain behind the success story of the government’s flagship programmes.

He therefore, urged farmers in the area to take advantage of the government's flagship programmes such as the Planting for Food and Jobs and the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) to improve their livelihoods.

The Offinso North District Coordinating Director, Madam Victoria Akyaa Admako, said government recognized the important role of farmers in the national economy hence the introduction of the Planting for Food and Jobs and the Planting for Export and Rural Development to enhance the livelihood of farmers.

She therefore, called on them to really take the programmes seriously in order to benefit from them to improve their livelihood.

The Offinso North District Director of Agriculture, Mr. Edward Boamah, congratulated the hardworking farmers especially the award winners for their outstanding performance in food production and food security, job creation within the district all year round.

He, therefore, reiterated the need for the country to focus more on adding value to agriculture as a means of job creation.

He also commended the farmers for their hard work and urged them to adhere to the guidelines of the agriculture extension officers to improve production.