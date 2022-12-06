Debt Exchange programme: Posturing of gov’t is not helpful – GMA

GMA General Secretary, Dr. Titus Beyuo

06.12.2022

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has reacted to the Debt Exchange Programme announced by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking to Joy FM on Tuesday, December 6, GMA General Secretary Dr. Titus Beyuo said government's approach to putting together the Debt Exchange Programme has not been the best.

According to him, the posture of government on the programme is disappointing and is not helping matters.

“I hope that there is an avenue for proper dialogue, I think the government has proven to us that sometimes what they think is the only solution might not be the solution.

“We are in a very difficult situation and the posturing of government is not helpful,” Dr. Titus Beyuo said.

The GMA General Secretary added, “It's a very unfortunate situation we find ourselves in now.”

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on Monday, December 5, officially launched Ghana's Domestic Debt Exchange programme at a media briefing in Accra.

He said under the Programme, domestic bondholders will be asked to exchange their instruments for new ones. Existing domestic bonds as of 1st December 2022 will be exchanged for a set of four new bonds maturing in 2027, 2029, 2032 and 2037.

The annual coupon on all of these new bonds will be set at 0% in 2023, 5% in 2024 and 10% from 2025 until maturity whilst coupon payments will be semi-annual.

According to the Finance Minister, the government is keen on restoring macroeconomic stability in the shortest possible time.

“Our commitment to Ghanaians and the investor community, in line with negotiations with the IMF, is to restore macroeconomic stability in the shortest possible time and enable investors to realize the benefits of this Debt Exchange,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.

Since the announcement of the programme, many including the Minority in Parliament have expressed disappointment, insisting that they were not engaged.