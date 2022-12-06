2023 Budget: GHS10million allocated for Defence Advisory Services will be decisively scuttled - Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

06.12.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused the Finance Ministry and government of continuously engaging in dodgy schemes.

In a statement on social media, the Minority MP has warned that they will resist the payment of GHS10 million for Defence Advisory Services as indicated on page 206 of the 2023 Budget.

“We have bad news for whoever is waiting in the wings to pocket the colossal amount of GHS10million allocated at page 206 of the 2023 Budget for what has been amorphously described as “Defence Advisory Services” for the Ministry of Defence. It shall be decisively scuttled just as we did to the dubious GHS241million allocation for “e-Transaction Levy Services” during last year’s 2022 Budget approval process,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a post on Twitter.

The North Tongu MP further quizzed, “Is the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/Ofori-Atta govt not tired of their numerous dodgy schemes?”

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on Thursday, November 24.

The Budget according to the underfire Ministry will help address the current economic crisis while setting the economy on a path of recovery and growth.