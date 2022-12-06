Ghana's government has too often indulged in vanity projects — UK's Financial Times on National Cathedral

The Financial Times, a news agency based in the United Kingdom (UK) has reacted to Ghana’s controversial national cathedral project.

The news agency describes the project as "vanity."

It noted that borrowing should be aimed at enhancing productivity, which will in turn generate money for the resettlement, and not to build "necessary" projects.

A portion of the agency's post about Ghana’s economic distress on Friday, December 2, alleged that the government of Ghana may placed its last hopes in prayers to settle its ballooning debts.

“The point of borrowing should be to improve productive capacity and with it the ability to pay back loans.

“Ghana's government has too often indulged in vanity projects, epitomised by plans for a colossal cathedral. Perhaps it hoped to pray it could repay its debts,” part of their post reads.

Meanwhile, finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta in his budget presentation to parliament revealed that government will allocate 80million Ghana cedis to the ongoing national cathedral project in 2023, pending Parliamentary approval.

Also, as Ghana’s debts have been increasing, the Minister of Finance has officially launched a debt restructuring programme that aims to restore Ghana's economy overwhelmed by unmanageable or unsustainable debt.