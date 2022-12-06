Arise Ghana protesters to hit streets today over economic crisis

Pressure group, Arise Ghana is expected to embark on a protest today, December 6 over the economic hardships in the country.

The group says the protest will continue until Parliament finalizes the motion of censure against Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and concludes the debate on the 2023 budget.

The group had intended to picket from November 15 to 17, 2022 at the Revolution Square right opposite the Jubilee House, but the Ghana Police Service sought an injunction on the event on the basis that the venue poses a national security threat.

The Police argued that per the National Security and the Police Security Intelligence assessment, there were reasonable grounds that converging at the Revolution Square, will endanger public safety and violate the rights and freedom of other persons

Speaking to Citi News, a leading member of the group, Bernard Mornah said the protest will start at 8:00 am and end at 2 pm.

“We are embarking on picketing around Parliament and around the yet-to-be-constructed National Cathedral. We have informed the police about it. So, as for Tuesday, it has been agreed that nothing will stop us because of the cordial discussions with the police,” he explained.

By Citi Newsroom