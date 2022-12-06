Debt restructuring: Your monies are safe, no need to rush for them — Ofori-Atta assure investors

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister in Charge of Finance has addressed the growing fear of people losing their investments.

Several citizens, particularly Databank and Ecobank customers have been having butterflies in their stomachs over fear of losing the principal of their investments.

However, the minister has reassured their monies are safe in the banks.

Mr. Ofori-Atta stated that certain forbearance will be allocated to those financial institutions during the official launch of a debt restructuring programme on Monday, December 5.

“There is no need to rush for your money because certain forbearances will also be given to these institutions to help so, in essence, this is an opportunity to have a pretty orderly exit through this and use that period also to build up an export-driven economy to get our macro statistics in order,” the minister assured.

The debt restructuring programme he added aims to restore Ghana's economy overwhelmed by unmanageable or unsustainable debt.

Curing speculation about haircuts on investments, Mr. Ofori-Atta claims there is nothing of that sort.

“The Government of Ghana has been working hard to minimise the impact of the domestic debt exchange on investors holding government bonds, particularly small investors, individuals, and other vulnerable groups," he stated.

He noted that Treasury Bills are completely exempted, and all holders will be paid the full value of their investments on maturity.

“There will be no haircut on the principal of bonds. Individual holders of bonds will not be affected," the minister emphasised.