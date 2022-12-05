5,000 beneficiaries of community police assistants pass out

Some five thousand (5,000) beneficiaries of the Community Police Assistant have passed out after rigorous training at the National Police Training School in Accra.

During the one-week training, the recruits acquired skills in crowd control, traffic management, report writing skills, crime prevention among others.

The 5,000 beneficiaries form the first batch of fifteen thousand young men and women who are being recruited across the country in the next three month.

The Community Protection Assistants (CPAs), a module introduced by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) under collaboration with the Ghana Police Service is aimed at creating jobs for the unemployed youth of the country, as well as support the Ghana Police in preventive and social community policing.

Addressing the Community Police Assistant, the commanding officer at the National Police Training School, Chief Superintendent Samuel Aseidu Okanta said the personnel have been taking through rigorous training and are ready for the challenges ahead.

He admonished the personnel to be disciplined, civil, respectful and protect human dignity.

Chief Superintendent Samuel Aseidu Okanta appeals to the public to corporate with the Community Police Assistants by providing them with the right information to help fight crime in their communities.

In his remarks, the deputy CEO of YEA in charge of operations and technical services, Ibrahim Bashiru congratulated the personnel and urged them to be worthy ambassadors of the agency and the Ghana Police Service.

Mr. Ibrahim Bashiru indicated that the agency will not hesitate to terminate the contract of any personnel found indulging in any illegal activities.

He announced a 40% increment in their allowance and has promised prompt payment of their allowance until the expiration of their contracts.