Minority threatens to withdraw from 2023 Budget processes

The Minority in Parliament has implored their colleagues across the divide and ministers of government to show seriousness to the debate on the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

Addressing the media in Parliament on Monday, December 5, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu warned that if Majority NPP MPs and sector Ministers do not turn up to lead the budget process with regards to their sectors, the Minority MPs will also withdraw from the processes.

“We in the Minority wish to make it very clear, that if we do not see significant improvement in the attitude of the Majority side and sector Ministers do not turn up to lead the Budget process on their sectors, we will withdraw from the Budget process,” the Minority Leader threatened.

Haruna Iddrisu added, “We will no longer countenance this embarrassing gross dereliction of duty to the people of Ghana.”

Meanwhile, the Minority is demanding responsible spending from government in the midst of the current economic crisis.

According to Haruna Iddrisu, the GHS1.4 billion allocation as contingency vault contained in the 2023 Budget is outrageous and will not be accepted.

“We will not accept the outrageous GHC1.4billion allocation as contingency vault contained on page 209 of the 2023 Budget statement. We note that, this allocation is an additional GHS400 million compared with last year’s allocation of GHS993 million. This cannot be happening in a period of austerity.

“This is unconscionable at a time Government has announced a total freeze in public sector jobs. If ever there was proof that this government has lost its way and shown itself unworthy of the trust of the people of Ghana, this would be it,” the Minority Leader stressed.