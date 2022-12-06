Three distinguished at 38th National Farmers Day in Dormaa East

As part of the 38 th National Farmers Day Celebrationsin the Dormaa East District in the Bono Region, three distinguished farmers were on Friday December 2, 2022, awarded at Merenferewuo, a farming community in the District.

The event was to honour and acknowledge the hard work and contributions of the farmers to the Agriculture sector and the county’s economy.

The categories of awards included the District Overall Best Farmer and the 1st and 2nd Runners Up.

A 49-year-old farmer from Wamanafo, Mr. Dennis Kwame Yeboah was awarded a Motor Tricycle, a Certificate, a Knapsack sprayer and a full piece of cloth for emerging the Overall Best Distract Farmer.

The 1st and 2nd runners up also received for their prizes a deep freezer and flat screen 40 inches’ television set respectively with a certificate, knapsack sprayer and a full piece of cloth each.

Speaking on the theme,"Accelerating Agricultural Development through Value Addition,” the District Chief Executive, Hon Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman pleaded with leadership as well as all and sundry of the district to unite in the fight against gallamsey in order to protect the land for agriculture production and development.

The Member of Parliament for the Dormaa East Constituency, Hon. Paul Apraku Twum Barima who admitted the hardship the Ghanaian economy is currently facing, appealed to the youth to take advantage of the Government of Ghana YouStart Policy to develop a means of livelihood, while he also does his best to assist those who are in need of various equipment and tools to carry out their businesses.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the District gets a cashew processing facility to enhance activities in the cashew farming business after government has successfully engaged the International Monetary Funds (IMF) favourably.

He also called on the Agriculture Directorate to liaise with stakeholders to see how best farm inputs as well chemicals needed for farming activities could be subsidized to enable farmers get access to them in quantity and in time for the benefit of agriculture development.

The Member of Parliament who promised to donate a motorbike to the District Agric Directorate to facilitate their work also promised to lobby for tractors and other equipment to enable the district engage more in mechanized farming.

The District Overall Best Farmer, Mr. Yeboah who was grateful to God for his elevation, praised his wife and immediate extended family for their unflinching support in his farming career. He appealed to other farmers to heed the advice of the Agric officers to improve farming and ensure better yield.

EXCERPTS FROM THE FARMERS DAY AT MERENFEREWUO

AWARDS



THE OVERALL DISTRICT BEST FARMER IN WHITE CLOTH WITH THE WIFE, TO THEIR RIGHT IS THE NANA CHAIRMAN AND THE DISTRICT CHIEF EXECUTIVE.

INSPECTION OF ITEMS ON DISPLAY BY DIGNITARIES AND PEOPLE AT THE EVENT

2ND RUNNER UP AWARDEE



1ST RUNNER UP AWARDEE.



SPEECHES BY DCE AND MP



A CROSS-SECTION OF THE AUDIENCE AT THE FARMERS DAY CELEBRATION