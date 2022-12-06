48-year-old wins Asokwa best farmer

06.12.2022 LISTEN

Fuseini Mumuni, a 48-year-old mixed crop and livestock farmer at Kaase on Friday was adjudged the overall best farmer in the Asokwa Municipality.

Cultivating various kinds of vegetables including cauliflower, cabbage, lettuce, onions, pepper and others as well as rearing of goats, sheep, cows and poultry on large scale, Fuseini was ecstatic when he was mentioned for the award.

For his prize, the farmer with 21 years of experience was given a brand new tricycle donated by the MP for Asokwa, Wellington boots, detergents, soaps and cutlass as well as a certificate of merit and sword of office as Asokwa Municipal best farmer.

Other 19 farmers were awarded for being the best in their fields such as best female farmer, best youth farmer, best backyard garden farmer, best diversified farmer, best cassava farmer, best agric worker and best processor as well as others.

AGRIC DIRECTOR

Speaking at the Ahensan MA Primary School park, Mr Kwame Kusi, Asokwa Municipal Director of Agric commended government for the support to farmers in Asokwa.

He noted that government had resourced rice farmers in the Municipality and trained 110 women and 15 males in the making of bread and others from cassava.

Mr Kusi revealed that nursing mothers at the Adventist Hospital have been taught how to make cereals at home from simple food products.

The Agric Director however said farmers in Asokwa faced a challenge in land acquisition and appealed for support from government so that Asokwa can keep its place as best producer of vegetables in Ashanti.

MUNICIPAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Addressing the gathering that had Chiefs of Asokwa in attendance, students, staff of the Assembly and the public, Chief Akwannuasah Gyimah, Asokwa Municipal Chief Executive commended farmers in the area for their hard work.

He urged farmers to make use of the land they have cultivated variety of crops and to embrace the idea of diversification so that they can recoup investments and make profits from the work they do.

"I want to thank Chiefs and opinion leaders for releasing their lands for farming activities and commend sponsors and companies as well as banks in Asokwa for their continued support to the Assembly in ensuring Farmers Day celebrations become possible", Chief Akwannuasah noted.

MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT

On her part, Madam Patricia Appiagyei, Member of Parliament for Asokwa thanked farmers for their continued sacrifices and commitment to ensuring food was made available for the populace.

"I advise the youth to particularly take up farming and secure some support from the Planting for Food and Jobs programme to build a future for themselves and their families", Madam Appiagyei stated.