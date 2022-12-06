Sompahene Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu and wife mark 5th anniversary with grand durbar

The Majority Leader and the Member of Parliament for Suame, Hon Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu and his wife, Mrs Irene Kyei Mensah-Bonsu have climaxed month-long activities marking the 5th Anniversary of their installation as Sompahene and Sompahemaa respectively for the people of Suame Municipal Area with a grand durbar.

The colourful ceremony which was held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Breman R/C School Park was highly graced by the Special Guest of Honour, Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo, the Agric Nsema Hene, the custodian of Breman stool lands, Nana Kutin Kotei Sraman II and Nana Nkwatakese Hene, Nana Boakye Yam (who is also the Otumfuo Nnifahene) was characterized by some highest display of Ashanti culture.

The 'Sompa Couple' were flanked at the high table by the Chairman for the occasion, Nana Kwadwo Gyasi of K-Gyasi Company Ltd, Mr. Badu Kaakyire of Kaakyire Badu Agro Chemicals, the Municipal Chief Executive of Suame, Hon Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, Board Members of the Sompahemaa Foundation, Mr. & Mrs. Adu Mantey and scores of other dignitaries.

In a summarized message of gratitude, the Sompahene, Nana Dr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said: "It all started with you. I am the Sompahene because you voted for me as your Member of Parliament. It is the beginning of all the service that I have been able to render to the Ashanti Region, Ghana, West Africa, Africa and the World. My humble self and my wife, the Sompahemaa, cannot be less grateful to you, the chiefs and the people of Suame."

The Kyei Mensah-Bonsu who doubles as Vice Chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association asked the constituents to debunk any claims that the good works of the Sompahemaa Foundation, a non-governmental organisation founded by the Sompahemaa to help elevate the pride of women, children and the vulnerable, is because he, the Sompahene, would want to hand over the political baton to her.

He continued that the foundation's work, together with all the effort the couple have been putting up to build human capital, is because they appreciate what God has offered them so far.

The Sompahemaa, Nana Mrs. Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, enumerated the wonderful feat that the Sompahemaa Foundation had been able to attain over the past 5years, and expressed optimism that the foundation shall continue expanding its scope of operations to the larger Ghanaian community in the next five years.

She was grateful to both individuals and corporate organisations who have supported the work so far.

She further hinted at the Foundation's plans to establish an Endowment Fund to help mobilize funding resources for its work.

The Sompahemaa concluded by asking the gathering to join her in expressing the very best of appreciation to 'her Roommate' the Sompahene Nana Dr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, as he has kept being her major source of inspiration, hope and 'supplementary' resource to augment the Foundation's work.

The Chairman of the occasion, Nana Kwadwo Gyasi and Kaakyire Badu of the K-Badu Agro Chemicals made cash donations of Ghc50,000 and Ghc20,000 respectively,as seed money for the Sompahemaa Foundation Endowment Fund.