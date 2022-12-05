Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu Technical University to be established in Nzema

The Turkish Embassy in conjunction with the office of the National Chief Imam has concluded negotiations for the establishment of the Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu Technical University in the Nzema area.

The memorial University is in honour of the National Chief Iman as an indigene of Axim in the Western Region.

Spokesperson to the National Chief Iman, Sheik Aremiyaw disclosed this during a sod-cutting ceremony for the university at Axim in the Nzema-East Municipality of the Western Region.

It also formed part of his two-day visit to Axim, the land of his birth.

After joining the Muslim Community at Kamgbunli for the Jumma prayers, Sheikh Aremiyaw disclosed the establishment of the proposed University to the gathering and asked for the help of Paramount Chiefs and other traditional rulers, and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and the District Chief Executive (DCE) Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh to help actualize the dream of the National Chief Iman.

He said education was dear to the heart of Chief Iman who had contributed towards Islamic and secular education in Ghana.

Sheik Aremiyaw added that the National Chief Iman, also a member of the National Peace Council, was a great asset to the nation as he played a unique role in mediation and conflict resolution.

He said the National Chief Imam had succeeded in bringing peace and unity to conflict zones in many parts of the country.

For his part, Mr. Armah-Kofi Buah eulogized the Chief Imam as a humble, peaceful, and selfless just like Ephraim Armoo, George Paa Grant and Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, all illustrious sons of Nzema who had contributed to the development of Ghana.

He was happy to tap the blessings of the National Chief Iman and promised to liaise with his office to ensure that the University project became a reality.

Mr Buah thanked the Muslim Community at Kamgbunli for their prayers and support to rally behind him since he ascended the high office of Member of Parliament for the area.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Kwasi Bonzoh said Nzema was proud to welcome the National Chief Iman back home.

He said as an icon of peace, he had contributed towards the development of the country.

GNA