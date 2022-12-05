Enoo Mutaku Farms in Ekumfi emerges best pineapple famer in Central Region

Ekumfi glimpses into the light once again as Enoo Mutaku Farms wins another award at the 38th Best farmers Awards emerging as the best pineapple farmer in the Central region, a feat that establishes Ekumfi as a hub of pineapple plantations.

Enoo Mutaku Farms is the major supplier of raw materials and also partly responsible for the sustenance of Eku-Fruit Juice factory in Ekumfi.

The recognition and award at this year's farmers' day celebration signify the major contribution farming can make to solving unemployment, boosting forex and supporting local industries.

Receiving the overall best pineapple farmer award for 2022 on behalf of Enoo Mutaku Farms located at Ekumfi Nanaben, the Director of the farms, Mrs Nana Aba Kwainoe commended the owner of the farms, Mr. Ekow Kwainoe for his vision and zeal to helping the country benefits from the positives of farming.

She also thanked the organizers and also expressed her admiration for the recognition of their hard work.

"We emerged Ekumfi District overall best farmer last year 2021 and today here we are as the best in pineapple farming. We are encouraged by this recognition to even achieve more in the agricultural industry," she stated.

Giving some details about their operations, Mrs. Kwainoe indicated that the farm engages in other activities such as poultry, fish farming, coconut plantations among others that are giving employment to many youths in the Ekumfi District.

On his part, Mr. Ekow Kwainoe, an Entrepreneur, Consultant and Philanthropist was full of praise for the management and workers of the farms as he affirms their hard work and perseverance in bringing the farms to this height.

To him, agriculture has the potential to change the fortunes of the country if the right investment, commitment and technology are invested.

"With the right investment, attitude and skills, it would go along way in solving unemployment and importation of many food items that can be produced locally", he added.