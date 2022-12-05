Debt restructuring: All these are to deceive IMF, get money and blow it on 2024 elections — Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo, broadcast journalists

Bridget Otoo, a female broadcast journalist has allegedly revealed the rationale behind Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s launch of a debt restructuring programme.

The Accra-based Metro TV broadcaster claimed that the move was just to deceive the IMF and get money from them to finance the 2024 campaign of the ruling NPP.

In a tweet on Monday, December 5, Mrs Otoo further alleged that the IMF money, when finally approved and transferred to the government, would be diverted from the original plan.

According to her, the NPP government is planning to sponsor their 2024 electioneering campaign with the IMF bailout.

“Do you know the worst part about these updates from the finance minister?” she quizzed.

She alleged, “he wants IMF to see they are tightening their belt for IMF to give money, blow the money for 2024 elections and plunge the next government into an even worse crisis than we are facing now!”