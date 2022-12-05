Ghanaians need basics for survival not national cathedral — Lydia Forson slams gov’t

Vocal Ghanaian actress and social critic Lydia Forson has taken a swipe at the government over its misplacement of priorities.

He said government has failed to provide the basic needs that will make lives easier for the average Ghanaian.

Ghanaians, according to Miss Forson, are only looking for good roads, portable drinkable water, stable electricity, hospital facilities and others.

In a tweet, the celebrated filmmaker described the national cathedral project and others as a serious deviation of state interest by the government.

“When you think about it, Ghanaians are not asking for much oh.

“Good roads, stable electricity, water, hospitals and just the basics for human survival,” she wrote.

She continued, “Instead we’re getting a cathedral, expensive restaurants and real estate and everything else the average Ghanaian can’t afford.”