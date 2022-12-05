CEO of Obuasi Bitters donate towards farmers day

Dr. Collins Amo, the Chief Executive officer of Aduro ye herbal center, the producers of Obuasi bitters has donated an amount of GHS15,000 towards the celebration of the 38th National farmers day in the Obuasi East District.

The donation comes on the heels of several other donations made by Mr. Amo as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of his herbal center.

April this year, the entrepreneur led his company to donate assorted items and cheque worth GHS10,000 to the Village of Hope orphanage at Gomoa Fetteh in the central region to mark his birthday.

Presenting the donation to the Farmers day planning committee, Dr. Collins Amoh said the gesture was to aid the organization of the day. He said he was encouraged by the role farmers have played in the socio-economic development of the country hence the donation.

“We are enjoined by the fact that we come from Obuasi and also do business here, to contribute meaningfully to the development of Obuasi. It is our hope that this donation will go a long way to support the organization of the farmers’ day and as a way of saying thank you to our industrious farmers”.

He added that the gesture should spur other people on to support such good initiatives like farmers’ day and other national activities.

Receiving the amount on behalf of the planning committee, the District Coordinating Director, Eric Aboagye Mensah thanked the management of Aduro ye herbal center for supporting the farmers’ day celebrations.

He said this year’s celebration promises to be eventful adding that the Assembly led by the DCE Honorable Faustina Amissah has put in place measures to organize a successful program.