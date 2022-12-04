End stigmatization against HIV/AIDS patients — Ashanti Regional Minister urges public

The Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah has urged the public to end the stigma against HIV/AIDS patients in the country.

The minister has appealed to the public to eliminate barriers preventing HIV/AIDS patients from accessing quality health care.

"It is the responsibility of all to help reduce the negative impact of the virus by helping persons living with the virus to access live-saving and essential HIV AIDS services," he stated.

Hon Simon Osei Mensah said this when Ghana joined the world to mark World AIDS Day on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

"This year’s theme for World AIDS Day is "Equalize" is an opportunity to raise awareness about the HIV inequities faced by youth and demonstrate innovative ways to share HIV related information and services with them," he noted.

He added that the theme also emphasizes accountability, action and affirms the world's dedication to ending HIV/AIDS, domestically and abroad, through an approach that centers on fighting stigma, advancing equality, and rallying the world to end HIV as a global health threat by 2030.

"Young people still face significant access gaps to HIV prevention, testing and treatment services. These gaps are underpinned by stigma, discrimination, punitive laws and policies, violence and entrenched societal and gender inequalities which hinder engagement of and access to care for young people," he noted.

Hon Simon Osei Mensah said it was time the country encourages people to get tested for them to know their status.

He added that the world is in a golden era where HIV patients have the opportunity to get medications to reduce the impact of the virus load in their bodies.

He pledged government's commitment to ending stigma among persons living with HIV/AIDS.