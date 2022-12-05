I'm very proud of free SHS policy and its results thus far — Akufo-Addo

For the umpteenth time, President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has touted the impact of the free senior high school policy on the positive outcomes in the educational sector.

The President said he is proud of the significant impact the policy has had within five years of its implementation.

Delivering an address at the 70th anniversary celebration of the Opoku Ware Senior High School in Kumasi, the President acknowledged that the flagship policy, just like the others, has its own challenges.

“I can state without equivocation that I am very proud of the policy [free SHS] and its results thus far.

“Yes, there have been challenges associated with this policy which the government has addressed substantially many of them and there will be more in the course of time. Such is the nature of social evolution so that at every stage challenges will be met,” said President Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo justified the need for an increase in the budget allocation to the policy, stressing that the policy has been very impactful.

“Surely there can no longer be any controversy about the policy and its consequential impact, it is working well. It is for this reason that in spite of the economic difficulties confronting our nation, the government has devoted even more resources for the running of the Free SHS policy,” he emphasised.