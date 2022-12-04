Dagbon Excellence Foundation introduces annual 'Gbewaa Charity Cup' competition

04.12.2022 LISTEN

A non-profit organization, Dagbon Excellence Foundation has launched a maiden football competition for elite clubs in the Northern Region.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Mr. Baba Abdulai in a statement copied to the media said, the prestigious competition christened 'Gbewaa Charity Cup' is scheduled to take place during Ghana's pre-season Premier League.

According to him, the aim of the foundation is to promote competitive human capital development, skill acquisition and among other things to unearth talents in the Dagbon traditional area.

He's expressed optimistic that the competing clubs would gain exposure and put Tamale in the spotlight to attract investments to the benefit of the citizenry.

Mr. Baba revealed that a trophy has been secured for the winning team this year.

“To spice up the competition, we have put in place a trophy for the winning team to attain a bragging right for the year in view and enhance their trophy winning attitude and mentality for glory. The clubs will again be open to some sponsorship packages in due course, they will get prime time publicity and outstanding players will win individual honours for the instituted competition in respect”, the statement noted.

Addressing representatives of the clubs at the launch in Tamale, Chairman of the Northern Region football Association, Alhaji Abu Hassan Rhyz lauded management of the Dagbon Excellence Foundation for the initiative, stating that it motivates the younger football clubs in the region.

He appealed to organizers of the competition to consider other clubs outside the region in their subsequent games.

Read the full Statement Below:

PROPOSED NORTHERN TERRITORY ELITE CLUBS COMPETITION AS ANNUAL "GBEWAA CHARITY CUP" BY DAGBONG EXCELLENCE FOUNDATION LBG.

OVERVIEW OF THE COMPETITION

Dagbong Excellence Foundation presents GBEWAA CHARITY CUP as an annual competition to the entire Naa Gbewaa Kingdom and the world as a prestigious Football competition amongst selected elite Clubs in the country to be showcased during pre-seasons of the Ghana Premier League.

The said prestigious cup is christened GBEWAA CHARITY CUP to brand as a short northern annual football event in honour of the Overlord of Dagbon Kingdom. The Foundation is firstly geared towards promoting competitive human capital development, skills acquisition and exhibitions among others to support in unearthing talents amongst the youth in the Kingdom . We intend to telecast this annual event largely live on television to stimulate football development and support for the local clubs in the territory. It will enhance these clubs globally and put Tamale on the spotlight to attract investments to the benefits of the people.

To spice up the competition, we have put in place a trophy for the winning team to attain a bragging right for the year in view and enhance their trophy winning attitude and mentality for glory. The clubs will again be open to some sponsorship packages in due course, they will get prime time publicity and outstanding players will win individual honours for the instituted competition in respect.

On the 2022 Organising Committee, we have a Lawyer, Sports journalist, retired footballers and legends of the sport, retired referees, instructors as well as representatives of Dagbon Excellence Foundation. They will arrange and conduct the event to a successful end in which we wish to have His Royal Majesty to occasionally bless the final in person.

OBJECTIVES OF THE COMPETITION

1. To establish an annual local football competition amongst the elite clubs in the Northern Territory.

2. To promote competitive sportsmanship amongst the people for a bragging right of the best Club in the territory for the year.

3. To stimulate football development by inculcating the trophy-winning attitude and mentality amongst the clubs.

4. To attract sponsorship packages for the clubs for the leagues season in view.

PARTICIPANTS AND STAKEHOLDERS

1. Real Tamale United SC

2. Kasalgu Arrow Heads FC replaced Tamale City after they pulled out of the competition recently.

3. Steadfast Football Club

4. Kumbung Bimbiem Football Club

COLLABORATORS

1. Northern Regional Football Association

2. National Sports Authority

3. All Media Houses

VENUE

To be held at HE Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

DATE

11th and 12th December for the Semi-finals

15th and 16th for the Third Place Team as well as the Grand Finale respectively.

TIME

3:00pm determined favourably

Thank you.

Abu Baba Abdulai

Executive Director

DAGBONG EXCELLENCE FOUNDATION