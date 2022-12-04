Bolga: 38th Best Farmers Day Awards observed at Jubilee Park

The Upper East Regional 38th Best Farmers Awards day has been jointly observed with the Municipal one at the Jubilee Park in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region under the theme “Accelerating Agricultural Development through Value Addition.”

The Regional Best Farmer Award went to Awintuma Akande from Tilly in the Bawku West District. For his price, he took home a tricycle, Mist bower, Knapsack prayer, and a certificate. The Regional Best Crops farmer went to Adamu Musah Adongo from Bongo Kasingo. He won a tricycle Knapsack sprayer and a certificate.

The third Regional Best Livestock farmer went to Gentiiga Chief in the Bawku Municipality Chief Issah Bukari. The Regional Best farmers were; the Kazigu Pe Asangchera Kassena Nankani West, Best Organic farmer, Hadi Bala Dangme Talensi District for fisherman, Atanga Priscila Kassena Nankana Municipal Best shea-nut picker. Anaba John Asiri from Sumburung in Bolgatanga Municipal took the Regional Best Agricultural Extension Agent.

The Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu said the ceremony was jointly organized by the Municipal Assembly and the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC). He added that for the first time, in three days an exhibition has been organized proceeding the Farmers Day, to award gallant farmers.

The exhibition he said, emphasized value addition and advocate for local consumption by wearing a local smock and other fabric which has been exhibited by the President. He indicated that Agriculture is the engine of growth and it is against this backdrop that upon assumption of office, the NPP government led by Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, roll out a number of interventions, aimed at modernizing the Agriculture sector notably, Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) which brought back life to Agriculture sector. Others are One village One Dam, One District One Factory among others.

The Regional Director of Agriculture Alhaji Zakaria Fuseini said production alone cannot provide the kind of development that the country desires in the Agricultural sector, hence the theme for this year’s celebration.

"The subject reminds us of additional activities along the value chain that support the agenda of accelerated development and call on everyone to ensure they contribute in order to ensure that the food security of Ghana is promoted," he stated.

Alhaji Fusieni said the Ministry of Agriculture through the Canadian Government got logistical support five years ago for Modernising Agriculture in Ghana (MAG) project. The project he said has strengthened market linkages, value addition, and activities that generate other forms of income.

He stated that the various Municipal and District Department of Agriculture have skilfully carried out a number of training on related subjects, including women groups in the utilization of soya into khebab, milk, and “koose” among others.