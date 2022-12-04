Avoid smartphone and social media addiction — Youth told

Prominent advocate of internet safety, Mr. Rotimi Onadipe has advised youths to identify their God-given talents and work on them in order to be successful in life.

He added that they should not allow smartphone or internet addiction to ruin their future.

Speaking at a weekly awareness campaign on internet safety which took place in Ibadan on Saturday, November 26, Mr. Onadipe said most youths are so addicted to their smartphones to the extent that they cannot identify or work on their God-given talents.

He noted that they spend most of their time online, playing their favourite online games, taking and sharing pictures, watching videos or getting involved in other online activities that will not add any value to their lives.

According to him, the Almighty God has blessed all human beings with different talents but in our society of today's digital age, the menace of smartphone or social media addiction had killed the dreams of many people, particularly youths and hindered them from identifying and developing their God-given talents.

In his final remarks, the internet safety expert advised all youths irrespective of their age, sex, tribe, status or location, to begin to identify their God-given talents and work on them in order to be successful in their various endeavours.