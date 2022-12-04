Ofosu Ampofo joins PWDs to celebrate International Day of Disabled Persons

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has stressed that he will together with the party stay true to the Disability Community in Ghana.

This is contained in a statement to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disability marked on Saturday, December 3.

“Disability is not inability but it is just a state of mind. As the world all over celebrates the International Day of People Living with Disabilities, Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and his Campaign Team wish to affirm that we SHALL stand with you always,” the NDC leading member said in his statement.

In June 2020, the NDC established a National Disability Desk under the leadership of Chairman Ofosu Ampofo.

According to Mr. Ampofo, being the only Political party in the world with a National Disability Desk goes to emphasize the party’s love for People Living with Disabilities and respect for minority interests.

“We stand with you as the world stands with you as almost 12.5% of Ghanaians are Persons Living with Disabilities according to the 2020 Population and Housing Census report.

“Special Salutation to all Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs),” the statement concluded.

