BIG DAWOOD’s Let Love Lead signs an MoU with the People’s Medical Centre

Let Love Lead, a reputable Ghanaian charity organization, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the People’s Medical Centre, a leading health institution in Ghana.

The MoU between Let Love Lead and the People’s Medical Centre is aimed at setting the stage for a variety of health charity interventions, including health screenings for marginalized communities across Ghana and research on ways to improve the lives of disabled people requiring medical attention.

Dr. Henry Osei Owusu, CEO of the People’s Medical Centre said: “The People’s Medical Centre is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and research with respect to reaching the marginalized with tailored and cost-effective health solutions in Ghana. Our partnership with Let Love Lead will create a decent foundation for this noble mission to be accomplished.”

Big Dawood, the founder and lead philanthropist of Let Love Lead, said: “Our partnership with the People’s Medical Centre will help to create the necessary solutions in the spirit of brotherliness, for a large section of the Ghanaian population in dire need of cost-effective healthcare solutions, who find themselves shut out of the healthcare system due to the absence of financial wherewithal.”

He further added that this was a major step for him in his philanthropic journey, with his background of grass to grace. He therefore strives to make an impact in the lives of the poor and marginalized as his way of giving back to the community. His outreach efforts include the provision of wheelchairs for mobility-challenged people free health screenings, as the construction of boreholes in potable water-deprived communities in Ghana.

Let Love Lead’s partnership with People's Medical Centre provides the opportunity to scale up the outreach operations.

The People’s Medical Centre is a licensed Ghanaian healthcare entity, specializing in the provision of professional clinical and home-care health services. It has several outposts across the country providing critical rapid-response emergency care services. Its stated aim is to bring costs down by getting rid of expensive consultations, improving patient satisfaction through the avoidance of negligence-induced adverse medical events and providing professional, quality healthcare services.

This partnership comes as a natural development of the mutual interest of Let Love Lead in impacting lives through meaningful charitable interventions and the People’s Medical Centre’s aim to expand affordable treatment and healthcare options for the underprivileged and marginalized communities across the country.

Let Love Lead and the People’s Medical Centre are committed to working together to save lives by conducting research and creating the necessary interventions to help the aforementioned communities through this landmark collaboration effort.