Sustainability of cocoa sector dependent on how we effectively fight galamsey – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to farmers in the country to help deal with the menace of illegal small-scale mining, otherwise known as galamsey.

In the last few months, several reports by the media have revealed how galamsey is devastatingly destroying Ghana’s forest, land and water bodies.

Among other things, stories of how cocoa farms have been destroyed and used for galamsey have been reported by the media.

Speaking at this year’s Farmers’ Day Celebration on Friday, December 2, President Akufo-Addo called on farmers and the citizenry to help his government fight the galamsey menace.

According to him, the sustainability of the cocoa sector is dependent on how effectively galamsey can be dealt with.

“All of us, farmers and citizens have a collective responsibility to bring this environmental canker to a halt if we do not want to ruin the inheritance our forefathers bequeath us.

“Sustainability of the cocoa sector is consented on how effectively we are able to fight the devastating effect of illegal mining,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The 38th National Farmers’ Day Celebration was held at the Jubilee Park at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The celebration was under the theme “Accelerating Agriculture through Value Addition”.

At the end of the celebration, Nana Yaw Sarpong Serebour, a mixed crop and livestock farmer was adjudged best farmer.

He received GH₵1,000,000 and a two-night all-expense paid stay for two at the Peduase Valley Resort.