 E/R: Police on manhunt for armed robbers for murdering woman at Aprawhem

A gang of armed robbers is on the run after robbing and murdering a woman at Aprawhem in the Eastern region.

Following a report to the Ghana Police Service, officers are on a manhunt for the robbers.

The Police noted that a special operation to arrest the gang of armed robbers commenced last night December 2.

The armed robbers are said to have attacked the woman at Aprawhem, robbed her of her valuables, and subsequently shot and killed her. The woman who is now deceased was a gold dealer.

“We would like to assure the public that we will surely get these thugs arrested to face justice,” the Police statement said.

Anyone with information on the armed robbers is encouraged to report to the nearest police station.