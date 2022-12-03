High level politics among technical team is Black Stars' main challenge - presidential staffer

A presidential staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagye has said the Black Stars players should not be faulted for the poor performance leading to their early exit from the World Cup tournament in Qatar.

For him, the poor showing of the Black Stars should be blamed on the technical team.

“The technical people, they should come and tell us whether it is true that in the calling of the players there is favoritism,” he said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday December 3.

He added “It is out there that the GFA manipulates the selection of players. If that is the case, are we saying that there are some qualified players but due to the GFA manipulation they were not called? They should come and explain.”

“The challenge is, there is a certain high level of football politics at the backroom which affect the players on the pitch.”

For his part, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Murtala Mohammed asked Ghanaians to stop vilifying the captain of the Black Stars Dede Ayew for missing the penalty in the game against Uruguay.

He said Ghanaians are being unfair to him because he gave his all to the Black Stars.

“Ghanaians have been unfair to Dede, this gentlemen has been working, there is no player in the Black Stars who has killed himself for the Black Stars than Dede. They hated his father and they are doing that to his son.

“This guy has dedicated himself to the Black Stars. Tell me which Black Stars player has sacrificed himself for the team more than Dede,” he also said on the Key Points.

He stressed, “I am not just defending Dede, I will defend anyone at any time, I defended Asamoah Ghana.”

Georgian De Arrascaeta scored twice for Uruguay to beat Ghana 2-0, but it wasn't enough to send them to the last 16.

