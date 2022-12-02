Food crisis across the world calls for greater appreciation of what our farmers, fishers do for us – Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has applauded farmers and fisherfolks for tirelessly working to feed the country.

Speaking at the 38th National Farmers’ Day Celebration on Friday, December 2, the President said now more than ever when the world faces a food crisis, farmers and fishers should be appreciated in the country,

“Recent global events which have led to a food crisis across the world call for greater appreciation of what our farmers and fishers here in GHana have done and continue to do for us,” President Akufo-Addo said in his address.

In an assurance to farmers, the President stressed that his government will continue to invest in agriculture sector.

President Akufo-Addo said, “Agriculture will continue to remain a top priority of my government. The massive investments made in the sector attest to this fact.”

He added, “The credit must go to our gallant farmers, fishers and value chain actors who embraced the PFJ policy and leveraged the opportunities created by the enabling environment for agricultural development.”

Ghana marked the 2022 Farmers Day celebration today with a ceremony held in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

The 2022 national farmers’ day is on the theme “Accelerating agricultural development through value addition.”