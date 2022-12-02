Food prices in urban centres are unacceptably high – Akufo-Addo laments

H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has lamented the high prices of foods in the country.

The president said the situation, particularly in the urban centers is unacceptable.

Speaking at the 38th National Farmers' Day celebration in the Eastern Region on Friday, December 2, he again admitted that the issue is not only caused by external factors but internal as well.

"Food prices in urban centres are unacceptably high. However, it is equally true that some internal factors are also contributing to the high prices," the President stated.

He assured suffering Ghanaians that government is doing everything possible to tackle the high prices of food items.

"Government continues to evaluate the situation for appropriate action to be taken," he assured.

This year’s event, aside from celebrating and rewarding the considerable impact of farmers on the country’s socio-economic growth, he added, was also intended to "accelerate agricultural development through value addition."