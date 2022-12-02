Thank you for working from sun up to sun down to feed the country – Bawumia salutes farmers

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed appreciation to farmers on the occasion of this year’s Farmers Day celebration.

In a post on Facebook, the Vice President says thank you to farmers for working from sun up to sun down to feed the entire country.

According to him, the work of a farmer is crucial to sustaining the Ghanaian economy, and farmers and fisher folks must be appreciated for their efforts.

“Happy Farmers Day to the hardworking farmers and fisher folk in Ghana who work from sun up to sun down to feed the country and play a critical role in sustaining the economy. Thank you to the Ghanaian farmer,” Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said in his post.

Ghana marks the 2022 Farmers Day celebration today.

The 2022 national farmers’ day is on the theme “Accelerating agricultural development through value addition.”

The celebration is taking place in Koforidua, Eastern Region.