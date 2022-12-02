Terrorism threats: Garu, Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri Districts brainstorm strategies

The District Security Councils (DISECs) of Garu in the Upper East Region and Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri in the North East Region have met at Garu to brainstorm strategic measures as part of efforts to fight threats of terrorism.

This has become necessary as result of the continuous threats of activities of terrorist groups from neighbouring Burkina Faso and Togo close to the shores of the two border districts.

Discussions among other security issues focused on suspected criminal activities in and around the Nakpanduri escarpment that posed security threats to communities and people living, farming and plying their trade along the area.

The meeting was organised by the Good Governance, Justice and Peace Directorate of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Catholic Diocesan Development Organisation (NABOCADO), a faith-based organisation with funding support from the European Union through Coginta Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation.

It was part of the implementation of the EU sponsored project dubbed, “Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana (NORPRESEC) project.

The meeting brought together members of the security councils from both districts including the District Chief Executives (DCEs), Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, the Military, National Intelligence Bureau, Defence Intelligence and traditional authorities among others.

Mr Joseph Louknaam, DCE for Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri, indicated that the threats of terrorism especially within the shores of the two districts were real and eminent and needed collective strategies to tackle any spillover.

He said one major concern which had led to several armed robbery and kidnapping cases is the use of the Nakpanduri escarpment serving as hideout as well as training ground for suspected criminals.

Located in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District, Nakpanduri escarpment, formerly of Gambaga escarpment is a long stretch elevated northern boundary of the White Volta Basin and rises 450 metres above sea level at the southward bend of the White Volta River and continuous eastward into Togo.

“We have a lot of our farmers farming there while others use the routes to link Ghana to Togo through the Scarp for businesses but there are valleys and caves and criminals are hiding there to rob, kidnap and train people using guns. Mr Louknaam said.

“There have been two robbery cases in November alone and this year, two people were kidnapped and killed with parts of one deceased missing and this is creating fear among the residents,” he said.

He said 25 communities in the area shared borders with Togo and recent terrorists' attack in Togo affected several farmers in most of the communities and expressed the hope that one of the four cabins located to the district would be relocated to the escarpment.

Mr Osman Musah, DCE for Garu, explained that due to the instability in Togo, Niger and Burkina Faso created by the insurgencies, it was imperative for the country to prepare as Ghana was not immune to the attacks.

Ensuring security and peace was a shared responsibility and encouraged local leaders including chiefs and opinion leaders to help educate their subjects to report suspected characters to security agents for investigation and action.

Mr Joseph Bangu, Director, Good Governance, Justice and Peace Directorate, NABOCADO, noted that the threats were becoming more pronounced and it was imperative for the two districts which were at higher risks to form joint forces and work together.

He called on the government to resource security agencies adequately logistics including drones, motorbikes among others to ensure surveillance and patrolling.

GNA