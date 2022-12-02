Taabea Group President crowned man of the year at the maiden edition of Home Builders Africa Awards

Dr. Christian Kwasi Agyeman President of Taabea Group of Companies has been crowned the man of the year at the maiden edition of Home Builders Africa Awards which was held at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra.

Dr. Agyeman’s contributions to the economic development of Ghana through the creation of jobs by his numerous companies and his philanthropic works earned him this accolade.

Dr. Agyeman has been offering of scholarships to his staff and other needed but brilliant people to upgrade themselves in education, supporting orphanage homes and KATH Children’s Ward, Schools and other social responsibilities within and outside his environs.

Dr. Agyeman believes the best way to be happy is to make others happy in your own small way hence the passion to support the less privileged and the vulnerable.

Taabea Company Limited; one of the leading herbal medicine manufacturers in Africa was founded by him in 2008 won the best herbal manufacturing company of the year.

The company produces medicines for malaria, loss of appetite and general body pains

The company also produces Taabea Zanecare which is for general well-being and also boost the immune system and help fight infections within the body. Taabea Taacum which enhances men with low sex desires due to old age or other factors.

Dr. Christian Kwasi Agyeman in his speech thanked God for such an honour and expressed his gratitude to the organizers, his family and most especially his hardworking staff for all the successes they have chalked.