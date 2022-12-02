Ejurahene declares Ejura and its environs ‘no go zone’ for nomadic herdsmen

02.12.2022 LISTEN

The Chief of Ejura Traditional Area Barima Osei Hwedie II has declared Ejura and its environs as a no go zone for nomadic herdsmen.

The decision, according to the chief was part of efforts to prevent Ejura from losing its title as the food basket of the entire Ashanti Region and also to protect the thousands of farmers who lose their farm produce to ruthless activities of herdsmen at the same time.

The chief who has expressed grave concerns over the destructive tendencies by herdsmen in Ejura communities, have barred nomadic herdsmen from bringing their herds to graze in their domains.

This development follows an emergency meeting between the Ejura Traditional Council, the Ashanti North Regional Police Commander, the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipal Security Council, Assembly members, council of Zongo Chiefs and the leadership of nomadic herdsmen on Thursday December 1, 2022.

The traditional authority has also resolved that Fulani herdsmen already living in their communities would be directed to withdraw their herds from their lands with immediate effect.

Armed Robbery Attacks

The Asante Mampong Divisional Police Commander ACP David Kwaku Amoako disclosed at the meeting that, over 95 percent of armed robbery activities are committed by nomadic herdsmen.

He noted that, their investigations about some five robbery cases which lead to the death of five persons lead to the arrest of some nomadic herdsmen who are in their custody assisting investigations.

He has therefore called on the public to volunteer any information about the herdsmen engaging in robbery activities in the area.

Ejurahene Warns Sub-chiefs

Barimah Osei Hwedie II at the meeting warned that anyone including chiefs found to be entertaining or allowing the herdsmen to live in their areas will be dealt with severely.

"I am once again sounding a serious caution to all who will be collecting money or goodies from the herdsmen with a view to allocating lands for them for grazing purposes would be arrested and made to face legal actions.

"Some of my community members who are mainly farmers have lay bare their grievances including armed robbery, raping of the communities’ women, destruction of their farmlands amongst others being orchestrated by the herdsmen and i will not allow this to continue as long as i am your chief,” he cautioned.

Regional Police Commander's Assurance

The newly appointed Ashanti North Regional Police Commander DCOP Ofosu Ackaah has pledged his commitment to ending the menace of Nomadic herdsmen in the area.

He noted that, the police force have been strengthened following the division of Ashanti region into three strong regions including the Ashanti South, Ashanti Central and the Ashanti North Regional Police Command where he heads.

DCOP Ackaah however warned that any individual who will engage in any unlawful activities will be arrested and put before the law court.