Gov’t committed to sustainable transformation of agriculture – Agric Minister assures

The Minister in charge of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has stressed that government is keen on developing and transforming the sector.

Speaking at this year’s Farmers Day celebration, he said government appreciates the need to harness the potential in agriculture for the development of the country.

“The theme also highlights government’s recognition and commitment to the sustainable development and transformation of Ghana agriculture as well as it signifies government’s appreciation for the need to harness the potential of our agriculture,” Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto shared.

According to him, various investments have been made by government in various sectors of agriculture, resulting in significant achievements.

To this end, he noted that government will continue to prioritise more investments in the agriculture sector.

“Specific intervention with the success of Planting for Food and Jobs speaks clearly to the government’s relentless efforts to systematically address the long-standing problems of agriculture.

“Since 2017, investments have been made by government in the various subsectors of agriculture resulting in significant achievements. Notable impact are visible in the food crop subsector, the farmers continue to benefit from subsidized input programmes and millions of Cedis of six selected tree crops,” Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said.

Ghana marks the 2022 Farmers Day celebration today.

The 2022 national farmers’ day is on the theme “Accelerating agricultural development through value addition.”

The celebration is taking place in Koforidua, Eastern Region.