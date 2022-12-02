2022 Farmers Day: Mahama salutes farmers; urges gov’t to prioritise agribusiness

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has issued a statement to show appreciation to farmers on the occasion of this year’s Farmer' Day.

In a post on Facebook, he said, “I celebrate all farmers on this auspicious occasion for their priceless efforts that feed us and keep our industries running.”

The leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) further appeals to the government to prioritise agribusiness and support with favourable financing for farmers.

According to him, investments in farming are the surest way to reduce imports to strengthen the cedi.

“With Ghana's economy at the brink of collapse, as proven by Rating Agencies through their unending downgrades, and the hardship it has brought to many homes, this is the time for government to begin to take farmers and farming related businesses serious.

“This is the surest way we can reduce imports, strengthen the struggling cedi and save Ghana's economy,” John Dramani Mahama said in the post.

The former president added, “I urge government to prioritise agribusiness and support with favourable financing for farmers and all actors in the agricultural value chain. Happy Farmers Day.”