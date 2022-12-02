Take farmers, farming related businesses seriously – Mahama charges gov’t

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has celebrated farmers and their contribution to the country on the occasion of Farmers Day.

In a post on social media, John Dramani Mahama has urged government to take farmers and farming in the country seriously.

“Happy Farmers Day! I celebrate all farmers on this auspicious occasion for their priceless efforts that feed us and keep our industries running.

“With Ghana's economy at the brink of collapse, as proven by Rating Agencies through their unending downgrades, and the hardship it has brought to many homes, this is the time for government to begin to take farmers and farming-related businesses serious,” the ex-President said in a Facebook post.

John Dramani Mahama added in his post, “This is the surest way we can reduce imports, strengthen the struggling cedi and save Ghana's economy.

“I urge government to prioritise agribusiness and support with favourable financing for farmers and all actors in the agricultural value chain.”

The 2022 Farmers Day celebration is being held in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the event.