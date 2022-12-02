Cowards hiding behind state power – Sam George angry over arrest of Twitter user for “anti-government” posts

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Mr. Samuel Nartey George has slammed government over the arrest of Seth Asante Asiedu, aka Kwaku Rafik.

Kwaku Rafik, was reportedly picked up in the early hours of Thursday, December 1, at his home in Amasam, Accra, following his allegedly anti-government posts.

According to reports, the numerous tweets were considered “offensive" to the state by the National Security Agency.

In some of these tweets, Kwaku lamented the frequent downgrades of the country’s credit ratings.

"Investment firms are struggling; do you know who is next? I believe commercial banks

"It will be difficult for them to pay depositors. Moody's has downgraded major banks in Ghana because of their risk levels," he tweeted on November 6.

He also waded into the recent backlash at some MPs and ministers chilling in Qatar while the country’s economy keeps sinking.

"And so they left official duties to watch the World Cup. Really? A caring government indeed," reads a record of one of his Wednesday, November 30 tweets.

In a different one, Kwaku Rafik tweeted, "Pray for Ghana. The family-run government is hell-bent on destroying our future."

Reacting to this via a tweet, the vocal legislator wondered why government would arrest a citizen who did nothing but tell the truth.

He described it as a "senseless tyranny," stressing that those who ordered the arrest are "cowards hiding behind state powers."

“How do you arrest a citizen for stating the obvious? Have our banks not been downgraded? Are our Ministers not partying in Qatar? What senseless tyranny is this? Bow your heads in shame. Cowards hiding behind state power! #FreeKwaku,” he tweeted on Thursday, December 1.