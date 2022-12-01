Ghanaian Twitter users demand release of “anti-government” netizen from National Security custody

#FreeKwaku is the new man on Twitter, which has since been trending at the number one spot in Ghana as users demand the release of a man identified as Seth Asante Asiedu, aka Kwaku Rafik, from the National Security custody.

Kwaku was reportedly picked up in the early hours of Thursday, December 1 at his residence in Amasam, Accra following his allegedly anti-government posts.

According to reports, the numerous tweets are alleged to be “harsh" on government by the National Security.

Among his tweets, Kwaku lamented the frequent downgrades to the country’s credit ratings.

"Investment firms are struggling; do you know who is next? I believe commercial banks

"It will be difficult for them to pay depositors. Moody's has downgraded major banks in Ghana because of their risk levels," he tweeted on November 6.

He also criticised some MPs and ministers chilling in Qatar while the country’s economy keeps sinking.

"And so they left official duties to watch the World Cup. Really? A caring government indeed," one of his Wednesday, November 30 tweets noted.

Kwaku Rafik also tweeted, "Pray for Ghana. The family-run government is hell-bent on destroying our future."

The calls for his release have been joined by some government officials, opinion leaders and others, including Sam George, MP for Ningo-Prampram.

They have been reacting as follows;