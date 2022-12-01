WASSCE 2022: Subject results of 3,845 candidates cancelled for sneaking in foreign materials — WAEC

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has officially announced the release of the provincial results of the 2020 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

“The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) wishes to announce for the information of the general public that it has released provisional results of candidates who sat for the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022 (Ghana Only Version).

“The Council has hosted the results online and candidates who so desire may access their results at the Council's website www.waecgh.org,” portion of the release from WAEC said.

However, the subject results of 3,845 candidates, whom the Council said werr caught with foreign materials in the examination hall have been cancelled.

Also, the entire results of 518 candidates who were also caught with mobile phones have been cancelled permanently.

WAEC is cautioning students, parents and all interested parties to beware of scammers who may propose upgrades in results for a fee, indicating that the results are highly protected.

“The Council is cautioning all stakeholders, especially candidates, to be on the alert and not fall prey to the activities of scammers who promise to upgrade results for a fee.

“Candidates are to note that all WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated using the results verification system or by downloading the WAEC QR Code. Institutions are also urged to always verify results presented to them to expose incidents of forgery,” they cautioned.