2022 WASSCE: 117 results blocked over alleged impersonation

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has officially announced the release of the provincial results of the 2020 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Council says the results are currently on their portal www.waecgh.com for candidates to access.

“The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) wishes to announce for the information of the general public that it has released provisional results of candidates who sat for the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022 (Ghana Only Version).

“The Council has hosted the results online and candidates who so desire may access their results at the Council's website www.waecgh.org,” portion of the release from WAEC said.

However, according to WAEC, 117 candidates will not be able to access their results for now. It added that their results have been temporarily withheld over alleged impersonation.

“The Entire Results of 117 candidates have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into alleged cases of impersonation detected during the examination,” it said.

Also, “The scripts of candidates from 179 schools in certain subjects are being scrutinised for reported cases of collusion.”

Those results, the Council said, “may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of the investigations.”