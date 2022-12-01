Elon Musk settles difference with Apple, says they never considered removing Twitter from App Store

Elon Musk and the management of Apple have smoked the peace pipe.

The Twitter owner and Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook met recently over some rumours.

After the meeting, Mr. Musk says the news that Apple was planning to remove Twitter from the App Store is never true.

According to him, Mr. Cook categorically told him that his outfit never considered such a thing.

"Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so," Mr. Musk said in a tweet sighted by Modernghana News.

The American billionaire himself lamented recently about how the electronic company is trying to help silence people by removing the app from their devices.