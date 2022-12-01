WASSCE results: 8,486 can't access results online for keeping, destroying school property – WAEC

Some 8,486 candidates who sat for the 2022 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will not be able to access their results online.

This was announced by the West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) when it released the provisional results for school candidates who sat the WASSCE this year.

“Following a request from the Ghana Education Service (GES), the results of 8,486 candidates who failed to return learning support materials supplied to them and/or destroyed school property, cannot be accessed online at the Council's website,” WAEC said in a statement issued on Tuesday, 1 December 2022.

The Council advised the “affected candidates,” to visit their schools for their results.

Other candidates can, however, access their results online.

In all, a total of 422,883 candidates made up of 219,130 females and 203,753 males sat this year’s examination.

