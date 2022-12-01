Ofori-Atta’s integrity is bigger than 99% of you politicians, stop impugning it – Prof. Adei to minority

Mr. Stephen Adei, an economic expert and former rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has defended Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

He stated that the embattled minister has high integrity and should not be tarnished for no reason, as the minority is doing.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy News, he stated emphatically that Mr. Ofori-Atta has 99 per cent more dignified than any politician he knows in Ghana.

“Our leaders [Members of Parliament] must be very careful when they want to impugn the person's integrity and almost brand him as a thief.

“I have no doubt at all that Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta has more integrity than 99 per cent of all politicians | know in Ghana,” he said.

According to Prof. Adei, the allegations of conflict of interest and the embezzlement of some 100 million dollars, as contained in the minority’s censure motion, are something an astute businessman and a Christian like Mr. Ken Ofori Atta cannot do.

He wants the image tarnishing of Mr. Ofori-Atta to be stopped, stressing that the current hardships in the country is not his doing.

"The charges on conflict of interest and the fact that he was supposed to have stashed some 100 million dollars elsewhere which impugn on his integrity. I have known Mr. Ofori-Atta for almost 23 years, I can say that he is a friend, a businessman of high integrity and therefore, for me, those two charges were very troubling.

“I believe that the NPP came into power over-committing themselves, there is over-borrowing and you know, you might disagree with policy and of course, there were internal and external factors, but I do not think that it is fair to impugn on the integrity of Ken Ofori-Atta. I know him personally as a Christian, as a businessman and as a politician," he added.