We allowed Ofori-Atta to present the 2023 Budget; it’s time for Akufo-Addo to remove him – NPP MPs

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante-Akyim North, Kwame Andy Appiah-Kubi says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must do his part on agreement reached in November and remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from office.

The Asante-Akyim North MP is one of 90 MPs who called on the President to remove the Finance Minister in the midst of the current economic crisis.

The NPP MPs threatened to boycott the budget presentation if the President fail to remove the Minister.

In response, President Akufo-Addo engaged the Majority MPs and asked that Ken Ofori-Atta should be allowed to present the 2023 Budget Statement before the fate of the Minister can be decided.

After the Finance Minister presented the Budget a week ago, there is no indication of his removal.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament on Wednesday, November 30, Kwame Andy Appiah-Kubi stressed that they are expecting President Akufo-Addo to act.

“We said that we will not admit him to come to present the budget, the budget is the budget of the president but pursuant to our position, we have agreed with the president to respect the road map to address our request and that means that when we get to the end of it the president will also perform what we asked him to do.

“We expect that the President will perform his part of the arrangement. We made the request to him and he said we should wait until he finishes the budget, thereafter he will accede to our request. So we expect the president to accede to the request,” Kwame Andy Appiah-Kubi told journalists.