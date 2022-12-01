Mahama donates to three children homes to celebrate 64th birthday

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, November 29, marked his 64th birthday.

To celebrate the special day, the leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) spent the day with three Children's Homes and made various donations to them.

The Children Homes that benefited from the show of kindness include Children-Nsawam, New Life Home (Nungua) and Royal Seed located at Ofaakor.

In addition to the presentation of the birthday tokens to the children, ex-president Mahama interacted with them and in some cases enjoyed various performances and choreography put together for his birthday.

According to John Dramani Mahama who had in the past visited the various homes, it was a joy to return to see the good works being done by the managers.

On his visit to the homes, he congratulated the Founders and Managers for the facelifts to their facilities.

“I thank the Homes for the opportunity to spend the day with the children, and thank you all, once again, for the best wishes and your prayers,” ex-president John Dramani Mahama said in a post on Facebook on Thursday.